Eli Lilly (LLY) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Eli Lilly (LLY) standing at $865.97, reflecting a +0.99% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.08% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.32%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.58%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 2.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0.31%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.43%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Eli Lilly in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 8, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.66, up 26.07% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $9.83 billion, indicating a 18.23% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.71 per share and revenue of $42.87 billion, which would represent changes of +116.93% and +25.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Eli Lilly. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.4% downward. Right now, Eli Lilly possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Eli Lilly is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 62.56. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.36.

Also, we should mention that LLY has a PEG ratio of 1.88. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.75 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, finds itself in the bottom 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

