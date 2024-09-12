News & Insights

Eli Lilly Lifts Manufacturing Investment In Limerick By $1 Bln - Quick Facts

September 12, 2024 — 06:00 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced a $1 billion expansion of Limerick, Ireland, manufacturing site to increase production of biologic active ingredients, including those for recently approved treatment for early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease. This brings Lilly's total Limerick investment to $2 billion, doubling the investment the company announced in March 2023. Lilly will create another 150 jobs for highly skilled workers in Limerick, for a total of 450 employees.

The company also unveiled $800 million facility expansion in Kinsale, Ireland, which began making medicines last year to meet demand for latest diabetes and obesity treatments.

