News & Insights

Markets
LLY

Eli Lilly Launches LillyDirect To Help Patients Manage Health, Access Medicines

January 04, 2024 — 08:02 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced LillyDirect, a digital healthcare experience for patients in the U.S. living with obesity, migraine and diabetes. It offers disease management resources, including access to independent healthcare providers, tailored support, and direct home delivery of select Lilly medicines.

LillyDirect offers: LillyDirect Pharmacy Solutions, a digital pharmacy for select Lilly medicines powered by third party online pharmacy fulfillment services; disease state and healthcare educational information; access to independent telehealth providers; and an independent search tool that allows a patient to find healthcare professionals near them if they prefer in-person care.

The company noted that future updates may include new products, partners and services, such as programs designed to help patients with adherence to their medicines.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.