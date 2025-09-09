Eli Lilly Launches Global "Brain Health Matters" Campaign With Julianne Moore

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) has launched Brain Health Matters, a global initiative encouraging proactive steps to support brain health and reduce dementia risk, including Alzheimer's disease.

The multi-year campaign builds on 35 years of Lilly's research and aims to make brain health a regular part of long-term wellness planning.

Actress and advocate Julianne Moore has partnered with Lilly in the U.S. to raise awareness, particularly among women, who represent nearly two-thirds of Alzheimer's cases.

Drawing from her role in Still Alice and her advocacy work, Moore will encourage individuals to discuss dementia risk, annual cognitive assessments, and lifelong brain health habits with their doctors.

Lilly Neuroscience president Anne E. White said early and regular assessments are critical as Alzheimer's can begin decades before symptoms appear. She emphasized that open conversations can help reduce stigma and allow people to take meaningful action sooner.

Moore added that proactive care is key to preserving independence and the ability to enjoy meaningful activities, urging people to prioritize brain health.

Launched during World Alzheimer's Month, the campaign offers educational resources, tools for building cognitive health plans, and guidance on lifestyle changes. It will run on U.S. television, digital, and audio platforms, alongside events, social media content, and an informational website, with plans for global expansion.

Tuesday LLY closed at $750.61, up 1.62%, and traded after hours at $747.50, down 0.41%, on the NYSE.

