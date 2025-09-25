Markets
LLY

Eli Lilly : Kisunla Approved In EU For Early Symptomatic Alzheimer's Disease

September 25, 2025 — 09:18 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) announced that the European Commission has approved marketing authorization for Kisunla (donanemab). This new treatment is indicated for adults in the early symptomatic stages of Alzheimer's disease—including those with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia—who have confirmed amyloid pathology and are either ApoE4 heterozygotes or non-carriers.

The Kisunla marketing authorization in the European Union is based on the TRAILBLAZER-ALZ 2 and the TRAILBLAZER-ALZ 6 clinical trials. The Phase 3 TRAILBLAZER-ALZ 2 study demonstrated Kisunla significantly slowed cognitive and functional decline. Cognitive and functional decline involves greater memory and thinking problems, affecting daily activities and needing more caregiver support.

Donanemab, a monthly infusion, is currently marketed as Kisunla in the United States and other countries, including Japan, China, United Kingdom, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Singapore, Taiwan, Brazil, Mexico and Australia. In the United States, Japan, China and many other countries, donanemab is approved for patients regardless of ApoE4 status. In the European Union, Kisunla is approved for patients who are ApoE4 heterozygotes or non-carriers.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.