Eli Lilly Issues FY23 Guidance; Reaffirms FY22 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) stated that the company has potential to deliver top-tier, volume-driven revenue growth through at least 2030 with groundbreaking medicines. The company reaffirmed its 2022 financial guidance on both a reported and non-GAAP basis.

For 2023, Eli Lilly anticipates earnings per share to be in the range of $7.65 to $7.85 on a reported basis and $8.10 to $8.30 on a non-GAAP basis. The company expects 2023 revenue between $30.3 billion and $30.8 billion, driven by volume increases from key growth products. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $9.15 on revenue of $30.12 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"In addition to the tremendous on-going launch of Mounjaro in type 2 diabetes and expected future opportunities to treat obesity and obesity-related metabolic outcomes with tirzepatide, we plan to invest in our four significant potential new launches next year," Anat Ashkenazi, Lilly's CFO, said.

For 2022, the company continues to project: non GAAP earnings per share of $7.70 to $7.85; and revenue of $28.5 to $29.0 billion.

