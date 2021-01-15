Eli Lilly Invests In Unseen Capital Health Fund As Part Of Racial Justice Efforts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)announced a $30 million limited partner investment in Unseen Capital Health Fund LP, a newly-formed venture fund. The company said the investment is a component of its racial justice efforts and provides mission-aligned capital for the Fund. The Fund will provide support for minority-owned early-stage healthcare companies.

Joshua Smiley, Lilly chief financial officer, said: "Our investment in the Unseen Capital Health Fund will allow the Fund to identify, fund and support the most promising founders at the earliest stages of their businesses and help them grow."

