Eli Lilly Guides FY25 In Line With Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) initiated its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2025, in line with analysts' estimates.

For fiscal 2025, Eli Lilly now projects earnings in a range of $22.05 to $23.55 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $22.50 to $24.00 per share on revenues between $58.0 billion and $61.0 billion.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $22.69 per share on revenues of $58.91 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said the growth in revenue compared to 2024 is expected to be largely driven by new Lilly medicines such as Zepbound, Mounjaro, Jaypirca, Ebglyss, Omvoh and Kisunla; approvals of new indications for existing Lilly medicines; launches of Mounjaro in additional worldwide markets; and potential launches of new medicines such as imlunestrant for metastatic breast cancer.

The company continues to invest heavily in increasing manufacturing capacity and estimates producing at least 1.6 times the amount of salable incretin doses in the first half of 2025, compared to the first half of 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.