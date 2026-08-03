Eli Lilly Granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy Status For Olomorasib In Pancreatic Cancer

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), a pharmaceutical firm, on Monday announced the receipt of a Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Olomorasib as a monotherapy in treating adult patients of advanced pancreatic cancer with a KRAS G12C mutation.

The Breakthrough Therapy status is granted to expedite the development and review of drugs that are intended to treat a serious condition, when said therapy shows proising preclinical or early clinical evidence for a particular indication.

Pancreatic cancer accounts for 60,000 new cases in the U.S. alone every year, with about 50,000 deaths reported annually. The cancer presents a poor prognosis, with the estimated five-year survival rate currently under 5%. KRAS mutations lead to about 90% of pancreatic cancers, yet there is no approved drug to address these mutations alone.

The drug Olomorasib is an oral, potent, highly selective inhibitor of the KRAS G12C protein, present in about 1% to 2% of pancreatic cancers. The drug was previously granted an FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for the treatment of advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in a combination therapy with KEYTRUDA. The Phase 1/2 open label, multicenter LOXO-RAS-200001 trial is assessing olomorasib in treating solid tumors with KRAS G12C mutants. The study includes the Phase 1a dose escalation phase, followed by a Phase 1b dose expansion phase.

LLY is currently trading down 3.10% at $1,113.97.

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