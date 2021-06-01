Eli Lilly gets Indian emergency use nod for antibody drug combination

BENGALURU, June 1 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N said on Tuesday its antibody drug combination has received an emergency use approval in India for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 cases.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((AnuronKumar.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com; +91 99863 58469;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.