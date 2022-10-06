Markets
Eli Lilly Gets Fast Track Status For Its Tirzepatide To Treat Obesity

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) on Thursday said it received Fast Track designation for tirzepatide for the treatment of obesity or or overweight with weight-related comorbidities.

Tirzepatide is in Phase 3 study in adults with obesity, or overweight with weight-related comorbidity.

Tirzepatide was approved as Mounjaro by the FDA in May this year, to improve glycemic control in adults with 2 diabetes mellitus, as an adjunct to diet and exercise.

Lilly said it plans to initiate a rolling submission of a new drug application for tirzepatide in adults with obesity or overweight this year.

