Eli Lilly Gets 2 Pieces of Good News

The FDA approval of Eli Lilly’s migraine drug, Reyvow, and some promising data are giving Eli Lilly a lift. Some analysts, however, say Reyvow might not be a blockbuster drug.

The FDA approval of Eli Lilly’s migraine drug, Reyvow, and some promising data are giving Eli Lilly a lift.

It’s a good Monday morning for investors in the drugmaker Eli Lilly, which has seen two bits of good news since the markets closed on Friday.

Friday afternoon, the Food and Drug Administration approved Eli Lilly’s (ticker: LLY) migraine drug, Reyvow, the first in a new class of migraine treatments. And Saturday, the company reported positive data on its anti-inflammatory drug Taltz in pediatric patients with plaque psoriasis.

“Results from our study indicate that Taltz may have the potential to clear skin and reduce itch in pediatric patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis,” Kim Papp, the study investigator, said in a Lilly statement.

Shares of Lilly were up 0.6% in premarket trading on Monday.

The back story. Lilly shares are down 6.4% so far this year. The company’s earnings slightly beat expectations in late July, but the stock has been stagnant. The first generic competitor to the company’s blockbuster erectile dysfunction drug Cialis launched early in 2019.

The company, however, has announced some promising data in recent months, including a 68% response rate for its experimental drug LOXO-292 among RET-fusion positive non-small cell lung cancer patients who had already undergone chemotherapy.

What’s new. The Reyvow approval marks the first time the FDA has approved a drug of its class, a 5-HT1F receptor agonist. The drug, which treats acute migraines, remains under review with the Drug Enforcement Administration, which will set a controlled substance classification, but is expected to be on the market within three months.

“The approval of REYVOW is an exciting development for patients and physicians seeking the potential for pain freedom when a migraine attack happens,” said Lilly Bio-Medicines president Patrik Jonsson in a statement.

One analyst was unenthusiastic about the Reyvow approval. “The bad news is the product has many issues that will probably keep it from ever becoming a significant product,” wrote SVB Leerink analyst Marc Goodman in a note out Sunday, citing reported side effects that include dizziness and sleepiness.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Louise Chen also wrote that the drug’s side effects could limit its usage, according to doctors her team has spoken with. Still, SVB Leerink’s Goodman noted some positives, including the strong efficacy data on the drug and the potential to give the drug alongside other migraine medications.

As for the Taltz data, unveiled at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Congress in Madrid, the results have the potential to open up another indication for the key Lilly drug. The company said that 89% of patients treated with the drug saw a 75% improvement within 12 weeks, and 81% achieved clear or almost clear skin.

Looking forward. Lilly said that, based on the data from the Taltz study, the company would submit for regulatory approval for pediatric patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

“While it is estimated that up to one third of people with psoriasis first develop symptoms during childhood, there are limited medications available for pediatric patients,” Papp said in the Lilly statement. “This study provides encouraging data supporting the potential for Taltz to become another treatment option for this patient population.”

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.