Markets
LLY

Eli Lilly FY20 Non-GAAP Earnings Outlook Unchanged - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) reaffirmed its fiscal 2020 non-GAAP earnings per share guidance of $6.70 to $6.80. The company now anticipates 2020 revenue between $23.7 billion and $24.2 billion, revised from prior guidance of $23.6 billion to $24.1 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $6.76 on revenue of $23.82 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share increased 31 percent year-on-year, to $1.73. Worldwide revenue was $6.114 billion, an increase of 8 percent from last year. The company said the increase in revenue was driven by a 10 percent increase due to volume, partially offset by a 1 percent decrease due to lower realized prices.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LLY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular