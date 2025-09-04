BioTech
LLY

Eli Lilly: FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation To Olomorasib

September 04, 2025 — 07:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced the FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to olomorasib, in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA, for the first-line treatment of patients with unresectable advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer with a KRAS G12C mutation and PD-L1 expression = 50%, as determined by FDA approved tests. The designation is based on results from the Phase 1/2 LOXO-RAS-20001 trial and the dose optimization portion of the Phase 3 SUNRAY-01 trial.

David Hyman, chief medical officer, said: "We look forward to presenting updated data from the olomorasib development program in significantly more patients and with longer follow-up at WCLC and continuing to investigate olomorasib in combination with immunotherapy-based regimens in a variety of treatment settings across the Phase 3 SUNRAY-01 and SUNRAY-02 studies."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.