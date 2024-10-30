Eli Lilly falls -12.0%

Eli Lilly (LLY) is down -12.0%, or -$108.33 to $795.25.
- Morning Movers: Caterpillar and Eli Lilly sink following quarterly reports
- AnaptysBio to be weak on Lilly pulling peresolimab from pipeline, says Stifel
- LLY Earnings: Eli Lilly Plunges on Disappointing Q3 Results, Lowers Outlook
- AnaptysBio sinks 30% after Lilly slides show PD-1 agonist pulled
- Eli Lilly core thesis ‘remains intact’ despite Q3 miss, says JPMorgan
