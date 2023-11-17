News & Insights

US Markets
LLY

Eli Lilly extends tender offer to buy Point Biopharma after low participation

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

November 17, 2023 — 07:58 am EST

Written by Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

Adds details and background throughout

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly LLY.N on Friday extended the deadline for Point Biopharma Global PNT.O shareholders by about two weeks to Dec. 1 to sell their stock, due to low participation.

In October, Lilly agreed to acquire Point Biopharma in an all-cash deal valued at $1.4 billion to gain access to its experimental therapies that enable precise targeting of cancer.

Lilly, which has offered to buy Point Biopharma shares at $12.50 a piece and has all regulatory approvals for the deal, said the price will remain the same during the extended period. Point's shares, though, closed at $13.33 on Thursday. As of 1700 ET on Thursday, holders of about 28.2 million shares had agreed to sell with valid tendered stock, and this represented only 26.45% of the issued and outstanding shares of Point Biopharma, Lilly said.

The tender offer has been extended in order for the companies to satisfy the minimum tender condition.

Lilly has been bolstering its pipeline through small deals as its cancer therapy Alimta faces fierce competition from copycat versions, while betting on potential blockbuster drugs Mounjaro and recently approved obesity drug Zepbound to drive growth.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Sriparna.Roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LLY
PNT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.