US Markets

Eli Lilly expects higher-than-expected 2020 profit

Contributor
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/VINCENT KESSLER

Eli Lilly and Co on Tuesday forecast a higher-than-expected profit for 2020, citing growing demand for its medicines including diabetes drug Trulicity and psoriatic arthritis treatment Taltz.

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N on Tuesday forecast a higher-than-expected profit for 2020, citing growing demand for its medicines including diabetes drug Trulicity and psoriatic arthritis treatment Taltz.

The drugmaker said it expects earnings per share between $6.70 and $6.80 on an adjusted basis for 2020. Analysts were expecting a profit of $6.63 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6749 1692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular