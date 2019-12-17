Eli Lilly expects higher-than-expected 2020 profit

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N on Tuesday forecast a higher-than-expected profit for 2020, citing growing demand for its medicines including diabetes drug Trulicity and psoriatic arthritis treatment Taltz.

The drugmaker said it expects earnings per share between $6.70 and $6.80 on an adjusted basis for 2020. Analysts were expecting a profit of $6.63 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

