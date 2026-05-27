Eli Lilly to Expand Vaccine Pipeline With Three Biotech Buyouts

Eli Lilly LLY announced that it has agreed to acquire three privately held biotech companies as it looks to expand its pipeline in vaccines and infectious diseases. The transactions, valued at about $3.83 billion in total, mark one of the company’s biggest pushes outside its core therapeutic areas of obesity, diabetes and oncology.

Lilly plans to acquire Curevo, LimmaTech Biologics and Vaccine Company, each of which brings vaccine candidates and platform technologies targeting infectious diseases with significant unmet need.

Details of Lilly’s Three Vaccine Acquisitions

The company is acquiring Curevo in a deal valued at up to $1.5 billion. This deal centers on Curevo’s lead asset, amezosvatein, a phase III-ready vaccine candidate for the prevention of shingles in adults. Based on encouraging data from a mid-stage study, Lilly believes the program could offer strong efficacy with improved tolerability compared with existing shingles vaccines.

Lilly is also acquiring LimmaTech Biologics in a deal valued at up to $780 million. Through the acquisition, Lilly will gain access to a proprietary vaccine platform focused on preventing bacterial infections and addressing antimicrobial resistance. LimmaTech’s pipeline includes multiple vaccine candidates, including lead program LTB-SA7, which is in early-stage development for Staphylococcus aureus, the leading cause of surgical-site infections.

The company is further acquiring the Vaccine Company in a deal valued at up to $1.55 billion. Through the acquisition, Lilly will gain access to a broad preclinical vaccine pipeline spanning multiple viral pathogens. Vaccine Company’s lead program is a phase I-ready vaccine candidate targeting Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), positioning LLY to expand into vaccines for virus-associated infectious diseases and cancers.

LLY’s Stock Performance

Year to date, shares of the company have lost 1% against the industry’s 1% growth.



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How Does This Buying Spree Benefit LLY?

Unlike some of its peers, such as Bristol Myers Squibb BMY and Sanofi SNY, which have faced investor pressure to pursue acquisitions to offset looming patent expirations, Lilly is entering this acquisition cycle from a position of strength. Strong demand for blockbuster GLP-1 medicines Mounjaro and Zepbound has significantly boosted the company’s revenue base and cash generation, helping the company become the first pharmaceutical company to reach a $1 trillion market capitalization milestone.

The rationale behind Lilly’s latest vaccine deals appears strategic rather than defensive. While obesity and diabetes remain its primary growth drivers, Lilly has steadily expanded into newer therapeutic areas through internal pipeline development and business development activities. Recent approvals for immunology drugs Omvoh and Ebglyss, oncology medicine Jaypirca and Alzheimer’s treatment Kisunla reflect the company’s broader effort to diversify beyond its core cardiometabolic franchise.

The planned acquisitions of Curevo, LimmaTech Biologics and Vaccine Company further support this strategy by establishing a stronger foothold in vaccines and infectious diseases — areas where Lilly has historically maintained a limited presence. The deals also provide Lilly with exposure to multiple vaccine technologies spanning shingles, bacterial infections and viral pathogens, potentially creating a broader long-term growth platform.

Once completed, the three vaccine acquisitions would extend Lilly’s aggressive dealmaking streak in 2026. Earlier this year, the company announced plans to acquire Ventyx Biosciences in a $1.2 billion deal aimed at expanding its pipeline of oral therapies for inflammatory diseases. Lilly also announced plans to acquire Orna Therapeutics for up to $2.4 billion to strengthen its in vivo CAR-T pipeline. In March, the company announced its intent to acquire neuroscience biotech Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a $7.8 billion deal.

More recently, Lilly agreed to acquire Kelonia Therapeutics in a deal valued at up to $7 billion and Ajax Therapeutics for up to $2.3 billion to further expand its oncology pipeline. These transactions highlight the company’s continued interest in small biotechs with promising and innovative assets.

Eli Lilly and Company Price

Eli Lilly and Company price | Eli Lilly and Company Quote

LLY’s Zacks Rank

Lilly currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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