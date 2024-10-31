Eli Lilly earnings selloff brings buying opportunity, says JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Chris Schott views the post-earnings weakness in Eli Lilly (LLY) shares as a buying opportunity. While the results missed expectations, mostly on wholesaler destocking for Mounjaro and Zepbound, underlying volume trends for Eli Lilly’s business remain healthy, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that with capacity ramping and Lilly now increasing its demand generating activities as a result, it anticipates a “significant step up” in Q4 sales. JPMorgan keeps an Overweight rating on the shares with a $1,100 price target

