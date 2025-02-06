ELI LILLY Earnings Results: $LLY Reports Quarterly Earnings

ELI LILLY ($LLY) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $5.32 per share, beating estimates of $5.00 by $0.32. The company also reported revenue of $13,532,800,000, missing estimates of $13,723,801,220 by $-191,001,220.

ELI LILLY Insider Trading Activity

ELI LILLY insiders have traded $LLY stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LLY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ENDOWMENT INC LILLY has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 51,832 shares for an estimated $50,147,889 .

. DONALD A ZAKROWSKI (SVP, Finance, & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,650 shares for an estimated $1,435,542.

ELI LILLY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,684 institutional investors add shares of ELI LILLY stock to their portfolio, and 1,622 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ELI LILLY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LLY stock 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LLY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/21, 12/24 and 0 sales.

on 01/21, 12/24 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 10 times. They made 0 purchases and 10 sales worth up to $150,000 on 12/18, 12/16, 12/13, 12/12, 12/11, 12/10, 12/09, 11/19, 11/14, 10/16.

on 12/18, 12/16, 12/13, 12/12, 12/11, 12/10, 12/09, 11/19, 11/14, 10/16. REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $50,000 on 11/08.

on 11/08. SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE purchased up to $50,000 on 10/30.

