Eli Lilly Earned More Than Expected. Here's Why the Stock Is Falling Anyway.

The drugmaker Eli Lilly reported earnings that beat Wall Street expectations by roughly 5%, but the stock fell as sales of a key drug turned out to be weaker than anticipated.

Eli Lilly (ticker: LLY) reported third-quarter earnings of $1.48 per share on Wednesday, eight cents better than the consensus of $1.40 among analysts tracked by FactSet. The company reported revenues of $5.5 billion, 3% better than the same quarter last year.

“Lilly’s revenue growth is being driven by volume, not price, as more and more patients are benefiting from our recently launched medicines,” the company’s CEO, David A. Ricks, said in a statement.

Yet sales of Taltz, a key Lilly drug that is facing increased competition from other anti-inflammatories, missed analysts’ expectations. The drug contributed $340 million in revenues in the quarter, the company said, well short of the $399.3 million that FactSet said analysts expected.

Still, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Louise Chen was positive on the earnings release. “Don’t hold your nose ‘cause LLY smells like a rose this morning,” Chen wrote.

The back story. As of the close of trading on Tuesday, shares of Lilly were down 5.1% so far this year. The company has enjoyed a wave of good news this month, with a drug approval and promising data in a new Taltz indication. The stock traded at 17.1 times projected earnings over the next 12 months, below its five-year average of 19.8 times earnings.

What’s new. In its earnings release, Lilly highlighted sales of its newer products, saying that drugs launched since 2014 represented 44% of quarterly revenue.

The company raised its full-year earnings guidance on a non-GAAP basis to between $5.75 and $5.85 per share. It had previously indicated earnings will be between $5.67 and $5.77 per share.

The company said that Taltz sales were up 29% compared with the third quarter of 2018. Still, analysts had expected a better showing.

Looking ahead. Lilly executives will discuss the earnings on an investor call at 9 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday. The stock was 2.5% lower in morning trading, while futures on the S&P 500 were marginally weaker.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

