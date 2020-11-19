Eli Lilly drug gets FDA nod for emergency use with remdesivir to treat COVID-19

Nov 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved emergency use of Eli Lilly and Co's LLY.N antibody drug baricitinib, in combination with remdesivir, to treat COVID-19 patients.

The drug was authorized for the treatment of suspected or laboratory confirmed COVID-19 in hospitalized adults and pediatric patients two years of age or older requiring oxygen support.

