US Markets
LLY

Eli Lilly drug gets FDA nod for emergency use with remdesivir to treat COVID-19

Contributor
Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved emergency use of Eli Lilly and Co's antibody drug baricitinib, in combination with remdesivir, to treat COVID-19 patients.

Nov 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved emergency use of Eli Lilly and Co's LLY.N antibody drug baricitinib, in combination with remdesivir, to treat COVID-19 patients.

The drug was authorized for the treatment of suspected or laboratory confirmed COVID-19 in hospitalized adults and pediatric patients two years of age or older requiring oxygen support.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 8325;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LLY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters