Eli Lilly Director Trades $233K In Company Stock

A notable insider purchase on November 20, was reported by J. Erik Fyrwald pursuant to authorization on file, Director at Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), based on the most recent SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday unveiled that file made a notable purchase of 320 shares of Eli Lilly, valuing at $233,089.

Eli Lilly shares are trading down 1.56% at $741.66 at the time of this writing on Thursday morning.

All You Need to Know About Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

Eli Lilly's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Revenue Growth: Eli Lilly displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 20.43%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 81.02%, reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Eli Lilly's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 1.08. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.19, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Valuation Analysis:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Eli Lilly's current Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio of 81.19 is higher than the industry average, indicating that the stock may be overvalued according to market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 16.67 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 59.36 is above the industry average, suggesting that the market values the company more highly for each unit of EBITDA. This could be attributed to factors such as strong growth prospects or superior operational efficiency.

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

When analyzing transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase,while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

