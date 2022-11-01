US Markets
Eli Lilly cuts annual profit forecast on stronger dollar

Bhanvi Satija
Leroy Leo
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N on Tuesday cut its annual profit forecast for the third time, as a stronger dollar piled more pressure on the drugmaker struggling with lower insulin prices and generic competition for its cancer drug.

The company now expects adjusted full-year earnings of $7.70 to $7.85 per share, compared to its prior forecast of $7.90 to $8.05.

The drugmaker said it took an additional $300 million hit from the stronger dollar.

Multinational companies such as Abbott Laboratories ABT. and Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N have been hit by the dollar's strength against a basket of currencies.

Sales of Mounjaro, Lilly's newly-approved diabetes drug, was $187.3 million, with over half coming from the United States.

