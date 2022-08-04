US Markets
LLY

Eli Lilly cuts annual profit forecast for second time

Contributors
Leroy Leo Reuters
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

Eli Lilly and Co on Thursday cut its full-year profit forecast for the second time after reporting a near one-third slump in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by lower prices of insulin and competition for its cancer drug, Alimta.

Rewrites lead to forecast cut, adds background

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N on Thursday cut its full-year profit forecast for the second time after reporting a near one-third slump in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by lower prices of insulin and competition for its cancer drug, Alimta.

U.S. drugmakers have been pulled up by lawmakers in recent months over rising costs of insulin, and the U.S. House of Representatives in March passed a bill capping monthly out-of-pocket insulin costs for those with health insurance at $35.

Eli Lilly cut its 2022 adjusted profit forecast to $7.90 to $8.05 per share from $8.15 to $8.30 per share announced in April.

Lilly's net income fell to $952.5 million, or $1.05 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.39 billion, or $1.53 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LLY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular