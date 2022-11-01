Eli Lilly cuts annual profit forecast

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N cut its full-year profit forecast on Tuesday, as a stronger dollar piled more pressure on the drugmaker struggling with lower insulin prices and generic competition for its cancer drug.

The company now expects adjusted full-year earnings of $7.70 to $7.85 per share, from its prior forecast of $7.90 to $8.05.

