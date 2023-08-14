News & Insights

Eli Lilly Completes Acquisition Of Versanis Bio

August 14, 2023 — 09:21 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) Monday announced the completion of its acquisition of Versanis Bio. The deal will add Versanis' lead asset, Bimagrumab to Eli Lilly. Bimagrumab is currently in a Phase 2b study alone and in combination with semaglutide in adults living overweight or obese.

As per the agreement, Versanis shareholders could receive up to $1.925 billion in cash, inclusive of the upfront payment and other milestone payments.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
