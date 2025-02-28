News & Insights

Eli Lilly: CHMP Issues Positive Opinion For Jaypirca - Quick Facts

February 28, 2025 — 08:38 am EST

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced that the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has issued a positive opinion for Jaypirca, a non-covalent Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia who have been previously treated with a BTK inhibitor. The European Commission's decision is expected in the next one to two months.

The company noted that Jaypirca has previously received a conditional marketing authorization by the EMA for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma who have been previously treated with a BTK inhibitor.

