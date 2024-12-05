Eli Lilly CEO says he will fight for FDA , challenge Kennedy’s stance, NYT says

After President-elect Donald Trump chose Robert Kennedy Jr., a longtime vaccine skeptic with no medical or public health training, was chosen to be the next health secretary, Eli Lilly (LLY) chair and CEO David Ricks said his company would fight to defend preserving the Food and Drug Administration as it stands today, Aimee Ortiz of The New York Times reports. Ricks said, “We’re the only country on Earth that does primary data review… I think that’s a value to society we need to keep. We’ll argue that strongly with our new regulator.”

