News & Insights

Stocks

Eli Lilly CEO says he will fight for FDA , challenge Kennedy’s stance, NYT says

December 05, 2024 — 06:20 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

After President-elect Donald Trump chose Robert Kennedy Jr., a longtime vaccine skeptic with no medical or public health training, was chosen to be the next health secretary, Eli Lilly (LLY) chair and CEO David Ricks said his company would fight to defend preserving the Food and Drug Administration as it stands today, Aimee Ortiz of The New York Times reports. Ricks said, “We’re the only country on Earth that does primary data review… I think that’s a value to society we need to keep. We’ll argue that strongly with our new regulator.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on LLY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.