Eli Lilly call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Eli Lilly (LLY) with 38,006 calls trading, 1.2x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 32.28%. Nov-24 700 calls and Nov-24 815 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 4,700 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.59. Earnings are expected on February 4th.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on LLY:
- Eli Lilly announces results from Phase 3 SURMOUNT-1 three-year study
- Market-Beating SCHG ETF: Simple and Effective Exposure to U.S. Growth Stocks
- Needham biotech analysts hold an analyst/industry conference call
- Tectonic Therapeutic price target raised to $69 from $49 at Leerink
- 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 11/11/2024, According to Top Analysts
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.