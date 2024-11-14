Eli Lilly call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Eli Lilly (LLY) with 38,006 calls trading, 1.2x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 32.28%. Nov-24 700 calls and Nov-24 815 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 4,700 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.59. Earnings are expected on February 4th.

