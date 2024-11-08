Eli Lilly call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Eli Lilly (LLY) with 44,692 calls trading, 3x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 29.25%. 11/8 weekly 820 calls and 11/8 weekly 830 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 5,200 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.40. Earnings are expected on February 4th.

