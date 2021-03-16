US Markets
LLY

Eli Lilly bowel disease treatment succeeds in late-stage study

Contributor
Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

Eli Lilly and Co said on Tuesday its experimental treatment for an inflammatory bowel disease succeeded in a late-stage trial.

Adds study details

March 16 - Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N said on Tuesday its experimental treatment for an inflammatory bowel disease succeeded in a late-stage trial.

The 12-week study was testing the efficacy and safety of mirikizumab in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis, a chronic inflammatory disease of the colon that leads to ulcers causing abdominal pain, bloody stools and incontinence.

Mirikizumab met the main goal of reducing colon inflammation and frequency of stools in patients compared to placebo.

In addition, mirikizumab demonstrated rapid improvement in patient symptoms as early as four weeks after initiating treatment and met all secondary goals of the study, the company said.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com ; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 8325))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LLY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular