Eli Lilly Boosts Outlook As Q2 Results Top Estimates; Stock Up 11%

(RTTNews) - Drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) reported Tuesday a profit for the second quarter that surged 85 percent from last year, reflecting strong Mounjaro sales and a solid performance from growth products. Both adjusted earnings per share and revenues topped analysts' expectations. The company also raised its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2023.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, LLY shares are trading at $504.00, up $49.92 or 10.99 percent.

For the second quarter, Eli Lilly reported net income of $1.76 billion or $1.95 per share, sharply higher than $952.5 million or $1.05 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $2.11 per share, compared to $1.25 per share in the prior-year quarter.

On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

World-wide revenue for the quarter grew 28 percent to $8.31 billion from $6.49 billion in the same quarter last year. Wall Street expected revenues of $7.58 billion for the quarter.

The revenue growth was based on volume-driven growth from Mounjaro, Verzenio, Jardiance and Taltz, as well as $579.0 million from the sale of rights for Baqsimi.

Excluding revenue from Baqsimi, and COVID-19 antibodies in 2022, revenue grew only 22 percent.

The increase in revenue reflects volume growth of 29 percent, slightly offset by a 1 percent decrease due to unfavorable impact of foreign exchange rates.

New products contributed $1.00 billion to revenue, led by Mounjaro. Growth Products revenue increased 16 percent to $4.93 billion, led by Verzenio, Jardiance and Taltz.

Worldwide Trulicity revenue declined 5 percent to $1.81 billion from last year, while Verzenio revenue surged 57 percent to $926.8 million from last year and Mounjaro revenue was $979.7 million. Jardiance revenues grew 45 percent to $668.3 million and Taltz revenue increased 16 percent to $703.9 million from last year.

Revenue in the U.S. increased 41 percent to $5.53 billion, and revenue outside the U.S. also increased 9 percent to $2.78 billion from last year.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2023, Eli Lilly now projects earnings in a range of $9.20 to $9.40 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $9.70 to $9.90 per share on revenues between $33.4 billion and $33.9 billion.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $8.18 to $8.38 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $8.65 to $8.85 per share on revenues between $31.2 billion and $31.7 billion.

The Street is currently looking for earnings of $8.71 per share on revenues of $31.44 billion for the year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.