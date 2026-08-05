Markets
LLY

Eli Lilly Boosts FY26 Revenue Outlook; Stock Up 5.2% - Update

August 05, 2026 — 07:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) trimmed its earnings guidance for the full-year 2026, while raising annual revenue outlook, reflecting the continued strong revenue performance in the second quarter.

For fiscal 2026, Eli Lilly now projects earnings in a range of $35.50 to $36.50 per share on revenues between $85 billion and $87 billion. Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $35.50 to $37.00 per share on revenues between $82 billion and $85 billion.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, LLY is trading on the NYSE at $1,174.28, up $58.17 or 5.21 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.