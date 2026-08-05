Eli Lilly Boosts FY26 Revenue Outlook; Stock Up 5.2% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) trimmed its earnings guidance for the full-year 2026, while raising annual revenue outlook, reflecting the continued strong revenue performance in the second quarter.

For fiscal 2026, Eli Lilly now projects earnings in a range of $35.50 to $36.50 per share on revenues between $85 billion and $87 billion. Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $35.50 to $37.00 per share on revenues between $82 billion and $85 billion.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, LLY is trading on the NYSE at $1,174.28, up $58.17 or 5.21 percent.

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