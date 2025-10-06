Eli Lilly: Beyond Weight Loss

Key Points

Mounjaro and Zepbound have helped boost the company's market cap.

New data indicate these drugs do more than just help patients lose weight, contributing to potentially lowering risks to hearts and kidneys.

Despite a high stock price, Lilly's strong returns and cash-flow generation demonstrate it's worth paying up for.

10 stocks we like better than Eli Lilly ›

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) is now known for its weight loss drugs. Its stock has risen 150% since mid-2022 because of high demand for Mounjaro (tirzepatide approved to treat type 2 diabetes) and Zepbound (tirzepatide approved for weight loss). For many investors, that's the whole story: Lilly found a big health trend and is making huge profits.

Weight loss drugs are hot right now, but focusing only on treating obesity misses the point on Lilly. These drugs are proving to have benefits beyond weight loss. A recent study funded by Eli Lilly and called Surmount-MMO showed that Lilly's tirzepatide cut major heart issues like heart attacks and strokes by 22% in overweight patients. This news could help the company compete in a large market aimed at treating things like heart disease, kidney failure, and sleep apnea.

If investors only see Lilly as an anti-obesity company, they might not realize how much these drugs could change healthcare.

Inspecting the numbers

Lilly's got a lot of financial horsepower. In 2024, earnings doubled to $10.6 billion, with profit margin climbing to 23.5%. In August, the company increased the midpoint of 2025 full-year revenue guidance by $1.5 billion to put it in a range of $60 billion to $62 billion.

These numbers are important because they give Lilly options. Drug creation is risky and expensive, but a company raking in money can invest a lot without financial issues. Lilly can fund new ideas and weather short-term headwinds better than smaller competitors.

Bigger markets

The obesity market is large, but treating heart disease is even bigger. Heart disease is still the top cause of death worldwide, costing the U.S. healthcare system an estimated $418 billion in 2020-21 (CDC data ). Drugs that lower risks by 20% to 30% could reach millions who might not seek out an "obesity drug" to change their appearance, but would take one for heart health.

With possible benefits for kidney disease and sleep apnea as well, Lilly is entering areas where people are very willing to get treatment. Anyone basing estimates of future sales only on obesity might be missing billions in potential income.

Risks to consider

Of course, there are risks. Competition is growing. Novo Nordisk already has its own popular semaglutide -- which is approved as Wegovy for weight loss and as Ozempic to treat type 2 diabetes -- and other companies are trying to enter the weight loss market. As more drugs become available, prices may drop.

There's also the chance of increased government oversight that could put a damper on sales. Weight loss drugs are already being watched by insurers and lawmakers worried about rising costs. If governments step in to push drug prices down, profits could decrease.

Even if the risks don't scare investors, they need to know that Lilly's stock is expensive, trading at about 27 times earnings estimates, compared to an average of competitors around 14-17. Buyers are betting on continued success treating obesity and expansion into heart health and other areas. If this expansion takes too long, the stock price could fall.

Why the bigger picture matters

Lilly seems expensive at first glance. But underneath, it's a company with great operations, leading innovation, and study results that suggest its growth is just beginning.

Yes, competitors will challenge it, and regulators might lower prices. But Lilly's size, profits, and first-mover advantage put it in an enviable position. More importantly, its future may not be about weight loss, but about tackling heart health and other common issues, unlocking an extra leg of growth for investors. For investors who can look beyond the short term, Lilly is more than just an obesity stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in Eli Lilly right now?

Before you buy stock in Eli Lilly, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Eli Lilly wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $621,976!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,150,085!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,058% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 29, 2025

Jun Ho has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.