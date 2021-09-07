Eli Lilly Begins Cash Tender Offer Of Specified Series Of Outstanding Debt Securities

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) has commenced a cash tender offer for up to $1.5 billion combined aggregate principal amount of specified series of its outstanding debt securities. The early tender date is September 20, 2021, unless extended. The tender offer is scheduled to expire on October 4, 2021.

The company noted that, if the tender offer is fully subscribed as of the early tender date, holders who validly tender notes after the early tender date will not have their notes accepted for purchase.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.