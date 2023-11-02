Eli Lilly beats quarterly revenue estimates on Mounjaro strength

Adds details in paragraphs 2-4

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly LLY.N beat Wall Street's revenue estimates for the third quarter on Thursday, lifted by strong demand for its diabetes drug Mounjaro that brought in over a billion dollars in sales.

Mounjaro, currently approved for diabetes, has been in high demand since its U.S. launch last year. The drug, known chemically as tirzepatide, is expected to be approved for use in weight loss by the end of this year.

Lilly and rival Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO are ahead in the race to grab a slice of an estimated $100 billion market for new generation obesity treatments known as GLP-1 agonists.

Mounjaro's third-quarter sales rose to $1.41 billion, beating analysts' average estimates of $1.31 billion.

Lilly reported quarterly revenue of about $9.50 billion, compared with analysts' average expectation of $8.95 billion, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

