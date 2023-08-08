Eli Lilly beats profit estimates on strength of new diabetes drug

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly LLY.N beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter profit on Tuesday, buoyed by strong demand for its new diabetes drugs Mounjaro, ahead of a decision on the medicine's use as a weight-loss treatment.

Excluding items, the U.S. drugmaker earned $2.11 per share in the quarter ended June 30, above analysts' average expectations of $1.98.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

