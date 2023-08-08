News & Insights

Eli Lilly beats profit estimates on strength of new diabetes drug

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

August 08, 2023 — 06:47 am EDT

Written by Bhanvi Satija and Mariam Sunny for Reuters ->

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly LLY.N beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter profit on Tuesday, buoyed by strong demand for its new diabetes drugs Mounjaro, ahead of a decision on the medicine's use as a weight-loss treatment.

Excluding items, the U.S. drugmaker earned $2.11 per share in the quarter ended June 30, above analysts' average expectations of $1.98.

Stocks mentioned

LLY

