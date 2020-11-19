Eli Lilly arthritis drug gets FDA nod for emergency use with remdesivir to treat COVID-19

Adds details on approval, background on baricitinib

Nov 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved the emergency use of Eli Lilly and Co's LLY.N arthritis drug, baricitinib, in combination with Gilead Sciences Inc's GILD.O remdesivir, to treat COVID-19 patients.

Baricitinib, sold under the brand name of Olumiant, is an FDA-approved oral medication to treat moderately-to-severely active rheumatoid arthritis.

In a clinical trial of hospitalized patients with COVID-19, baricitinib along with remdesivir was shown to reduce time to recovery to within 29 days after starting treatment compared to patients who received a placebo with remdesivir.

The health regulator approved the drug in combination with remdesivir for treating suspected or laboratory confirmed COVID-19 in hospitalized adults and children two years of age or older requiring oxygen support.

