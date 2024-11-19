Eli Lilly appoints Jon Moeller to board of directors

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced that it has elected Jon Moeller as a new member of its board of directors, effective Dec. 1. In addition, the company announced that Karen Walker will transition her role with Lilly, resigning as a member of Lilly’s board of directors effective Dec. 31. In 2025, Walker will collaborate with Lilly on certain digital commercial activities. Moeller is the chairman of the board, president and CEO of Procter & Gamble (PG).

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LLY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.