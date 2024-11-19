News & Insights

Eli Lilly appoints Jon Moeller to board of directors

November 19, 2024 — 04:35 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced that it has elected Jon Moeller as a new member of its board of directors, effective Dec. 1. In addition, the company announced that Karen Walker will transition her role with Lilly, resigning as a member of Lilly’s board of directors effective Dec. 31. In 2025, Walker will collaborate with Lilly on certain digital commercial activities. Moeller is the chairman of the board, president and CEO of Procter & Gamble (PG).

