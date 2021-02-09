Eli Lilly Appoints Anat Ashkenazi To Succeed Josh Smiley As CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) announced Tuesday the appointment of Anat Ashkenazi as senior vice president and chief financial officer. She most recently served in the role of senior vice president, controller and chief financial officer of Lilly Research Laboratories and has been with Lilly for nearly 20 years.

Previously, she served as chief financial officer for several of the company's global business areas. Prior to joining Lilly, she worked in financial services at Ma'alot Standard & Poor's and at Ha'poalim Bank in Israel.

Ashkenazi succeeds Josh Smiley, who has resigned as senior vice president and chief financial officer and will be leaving the company. The resignation of Smiley is attributed to allegations of an inappropriate personal relationship between him and an employee.

Under the terms of his separation agreement, Smiley will be available to assist in the transition. The company said Smiley's conduct was not related to financial controls, financial statements or any other business matters or judgments.

