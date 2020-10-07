LLY

Eli Lilly applies for FDA emergency use authorization for COVID-19 treatment

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N said on Wednesday it had submitted a request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use of its experimental antibody treatment for COVID-19.

Separately, the U.S. drugmaker said data from a new study showed a combination of two of its antibody treatments helped reduce hospitalization and emergency room visits for COVID-19 patients.

