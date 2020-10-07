Eli Lilly applies for FDA emergency use authorization for COVID-19 treatment

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N said on Wednesday it had submitted a request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use of its experimental antibody treatment for COVID-19.

Separately, the U.S. drugmaker said data from a new study showed a combination of two of its antibody treatments helped reduce hospitalization and emergency room visits for COVID-19 patients.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.