Eli Lilly Anticipates No Shortages Of Products Due To Coronavirus Impact

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) on Tuesday provided an update on the impact of the novel coronavirus on the supply of medicine. The company confirmed that it does not anticipate shortages for any of its products, including all forms of insulin.

Lilly noted that it does not source active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) for any of its approved medicines from China. Its insulin manufacturing sites in the United States and Europe have also not been impacted by coronavirus.

Lilly said its insulin and other medicines are available, as normal, in U.S. pharmacies. Pharmacies that don't have certain medicines in stock can order them from wholesalers, with delivery in 1-2 days.

Globally, its manufacturing network is fully operational and taking steps to prevent impact. It is also in close communication with key suppliers to ensure appropriate supplies of raw materials.

