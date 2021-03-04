Eli Lilly Announces Positive Topline Results From Late-stage Study Of Tirzepatide- Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced positive topline results from the late-stage study of Tirzepatide in adults with type 2 diabetes.

In the phase III study dubbed Surpass-2, Tirzepatide achieved superior A1C and body weight reductions from baseline across all three doses (5 mg, 10 mg and 15 mg) compared to Novo Nordisk's semaglutide.

Surpass-2 is a 40-week study comparing the efficacy and safety of tirzepatide 5 mg, 10 mg and 15 mg to semaglutide in adults with type 2 diabetes inadequately controlled with =1500 mg/day metformin alone.

About 1,879 people with a mean duration of diabetes of 8.6 years, a baseline A1C of 8.28% and a baseline weight of 93.7 kg were participated in the Surpass-2 study.

The highest dose of tirzepatide (15 mg) reduced A1C by 2.46% and body weight by 13.1%, double the weight reduction compared to those taking semaglutide 1 mg, Lilly said.

Trial participants who took the lowest dose of tirzepatide (5 mg), achieved A1C and body weight reductions of 2.09% and 8.5% respectively compared to semaglutide at 1.86% and 6.7%.

"Head-to-head studies are the gold standard for clinicians assessing the efficacy of investigational treatments, and these results show that all three doses of tirzepatide delivered superior A1C and weight reductions compared to the highest approved dose of semaglutide to treat type 2 diabetes," said Juan Pablo Frías, M.D., Medical Director, National Research Institute and Principal Investigator of SURPASS-2.

The complete Surpass-2 data will be presented at the American Diabetes Association's 81st Scientific Sessions and published in a peer-reviewed publication in 2021.

