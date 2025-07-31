BioTech
LLY

Eli Lilly Announces Positive Data From SURPASS-CVOT Trial

July 31, 2025 — 07:11 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), Thursday announced topline results from SURPASS-CVOT, evaluating the efficacy and safety of Mounjaro compared with Trulicity in adults with type 2 diabetes and established atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

The randomized, double-blind, parallel group Phase 3 trial showed that Mounjaro achieved the primary objective by demonstrating a non-inferior rate of major adverse cardiovascular events.

Additionally, Mounjaro showed improvements on key measures of A1C, weight, renal function and all-cause mortality.

Kenneth Custer, executive vice president and president, Lilly Cardiometabolic Health, commented, "These findings strengthen the case for Mounjaro as a potential front-line treatment for people with type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease."

The company plans to submit these data to global regulatory authorities by the end of 2025.

In the pre-market hours, LLY is trading at $750.86, down 1.48 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.