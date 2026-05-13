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Eli Lilly Announces Data From Two Late-Phase Obesity Trials

May 13, 2026 — 07:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced results from two late-phase trials showing that people with obesity maintained their weight loss long term with either Foundayo or lower-dose Zepbound after switching from higher doses of injectable incretin therapy.

In SURMOUNT-MAINTAIN trial, both Zepbound MTD and Zepbound 5 mg met the primary and all key secondary endpoints, showing weight-loss maintenance after 60-weeks of initial treatment with Zepbound MTD.

Meanwhile, ATTAIN-MAINTAIN demonstrated that switching to Foundayo also supported long-term weight maintenance, meeting the primary and all key secondary endpoints using both the efficacy estimand and treatment-regimen estimand.

In the pre-market hours, LLY is trading at $988.10, down 0.17 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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