Eli Lilly Announces Data From Two Late-Phase Obesity Trials

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced results from two late-phase trials showing that people with obesity maintained their weight loss long term with either Foundayo or lower-dose Zepbound after switching from higher doses of injectable incretin therapy.

In SURMOUNT-MAINTAIN trial, both Zepbound MTD and Zepbound 5 mg met the primary and all key secondary endpoints, showing weight-loss maintenance after 60-weeks of initial treatment with Zepbound MTD.

Meanwhile, ATTAIN-MAINTAIN demonstrated that switching to Foundayo also supported long-term weight maintenance, meeting the primary and all key secondary endpoints using both the efficacy estimand and treatment-regimen estimand.

In the pre-market hours, LLY is trading at $988.10, down 0.17 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

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