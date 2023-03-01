Markets
LLY

Eli Lilly Announces Aggressive Price Cuts For Insulins; Announces Expansion Of Insulin Value Program

March 01, 2023 — 08:40 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced price reductions of 70% for its most commonly prescribed insulins. Also, effective immediately, Lilly will automatically cap out-of-pocket costs at $35 at participating retail pharmacies for people with commercial insurance using Lilly insulin.

The company stated that people who don't have insurance can continue to go to InsulinAffordability.com and immediately download the Lilly Insulin Value Program savings card to receive Lilly insulins for $35 per month.

Eli Lilly is also launching Rezvoglar injection, a basal insulin that is biosimilar to, and interchangeable with, Lantus injection, for $92 per five pack of KwikPens, a 78% discount to Lantus, effective April 1, 2023.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LLY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.