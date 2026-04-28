Eli Lilly and (SWX:LLY) Price Target Increased by 24.41% to 997.26

The average one-year price target for Eli Lilly and (SWX:LLY) has been revised to CHF 997,26 / share. This is an increase of 24.41% from the prior estimate of CHF 801,57 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CHF 702,47 to a high of CHF 1.288,74 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.49% from the latest reported closing price of CHF 695,00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,406 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eli Lilly and. This is an decrease of 1,105 owner(s) or 20.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LLY is 0.83%, an increase of 15.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.15% to 792,122K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lilly Endowment holds 91,897K shares representing 10.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 92,191K shares , representing a decrease of 0.32%.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 51,333K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,364K shares , representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLY by 26.75% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 24,567K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,088K shares , representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLY by 35.69% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 19,810K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,818K shares , representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLY by 36.25% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 15,032K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,970K shares , representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLY by 40.83% over the last quarter.

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