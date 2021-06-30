Eli Lilly and Company's (NYSE:LLY) Business Is Trailing The Market But Its Shares Aren't

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 19x, you may consider Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 34.2x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

With earnings growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, Eli Lilly has been relatively sluggish. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this lacklustre earnings performance will improve markedly. If not, then existing shareholders may be very nervous about the viability of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Eli Lilly would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 11% gain to the company's bottom line. This was backed up an excellent period prior to see EPS up by 556% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 14% each year during the coming three years according to the analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be similar to the 14% each year growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's curious that Eli Lilly's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly average growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Key Takeaway

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Eli Lilly currently trades on a higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is only in line with the wider market. Right now we are uncomfortable with the relatively high share price as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. This places shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Eli Lilly, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If you're unsure about the strength of Eli Lilly's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

