Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) may have lost US$14b in value but insiders who invested last year have seen gains of around US$9.1k to date

Insiders who purchased Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares in the past 12 months are unlikely to be deeply impacted by the stock's 4.5% decline over the past week. After accounting for the recent loss, the US$249k worth of shares they purchased is now worth US$259k, suggesting a good return on their investment.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Eli Lilly

The Independent Director Jackson Tai made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$200k worth of shares at a price of US$304 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$301). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Eli Lilly insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:LLY Insider Trading Volume September 4th 2022

Insiders At Eli Lilly Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Eli Lilly insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. We can see that Independent Director Jackson Tai paid US$200k for shares in the company. No-one sold. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Does Eli Lilly Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Eli Lilly insiders own 0.2% of the company, currently worth about US$447m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Eli Lilly Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Eli Lilly. That's what I like to see! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Eli Lilly has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

